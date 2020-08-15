Lyon stuns Man City 3-1 to reach Champions League semifinals View Photo

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Lyon has stunned Manchester City to reach the Champions League semifinals for the first time in a decade. Moussa Dembélé scored twice Saturday for the French outsiders to seal a 3-1 win that sets up a meeting with Bayern Munich. City is one of the most expensively assembled squads in football history. But it lost to the team that finished seventh in the French league. Lyon needs to lift the European Cup for the first time to return to the competition next season.

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer