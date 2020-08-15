Cloudy
104.0 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Lyon stuns Man City 3-1 to reach Champions League semifinals

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Lyon's Moussa Dembele, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's third goal during the Champions League quarterfinal match between Manchester City and Lyon at the Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. (Franck Fife/Pool Photo via AP)

Lyon stuns Man City 3-1 to reach Champions League semifinals

Photo Icon View Photo

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Lyon has stunned Manchester City to reach the Champions League semifinals for the first time in a decade. Moussa Dembélé scored twice Saturday for the French outsiders to seal a 3-1 win that sets up a meeting with Bayern Munich. City is one of the most expensively assembled squads in football history. But it lost to the team that finished seventh in the French league. Lyon needs to lift the European Cup for the first time to return to the competition next season. 

By ROB HARRIS
AP Global Soccer Writer

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 