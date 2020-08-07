Salary caps for teams in lower leagues of English football

Clubs in the third and fourth professional divisions in English football have voted to introduce squad salary caps. The cap will be set at 2.5 million pounds ($3.2 million) in League One and 1.5 million pounds ($2 million) in League Two. But the players’ union said the salary caps were “rushed through without the proper consideration or consultation” and is demanding the introduction is put on hold by the English Football League pending arbitration. The aim is to tackle wage inflation and make the leagues more sustainable.

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer