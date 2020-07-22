Mostly cloudy
Liverpool players receive Premier League trophy on Kop

By AP News
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson lifts the English Premier League trophy following the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Liverpool are champions of the EPL for the season 2019-2020. The trophy is presented at the teams last home game of the season. Liverpool won the match against Chelsea 5-3. (Phil Noble/Pool via AP)

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has collected the Premier League trophy. It was handed over on the Kop where usually the club’s most fervent fans sit. Like all football fans they aren’t allowed into English stadiums due to the coronavirus pandemic. The party on the Kop was the culmination of a quest to end a 30-year title drought. The run to this title began 348 days ago, before the outbreak of a new coronavirus that jeopardized the season finishing.

By ROB HARRIS
AP Global Soccer Writer

