Liverpool players receive Premier League trophy on Kop

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has collected the Premier League trophy. It was handed over on the Kop where usually the club’s most fervent fans sit. Like all football fans they aren’t allowed into English stadiums due to the coronavirus pandemic. The party on the Kop was the culmination of a quest to end a 30-year title drought. The run to this title began 348 days ago, before the outbreak of a new coronavirus that jeopardized the season finishing.

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer