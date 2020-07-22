AP source: NFLPA agrees with league on no preseason games

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL Players Association has agreed to the league’s plan to drop all preseason games for the 2020 season, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the offer had not been made public. The union also agreed to a 80-player roster limit for training camp, instead of the usual 90. The league had initially proposed two preseason games before deciding to scrap the preseason altogether.

By SIMMI BUTTAR

AP Pro Football Writer