49ers sign cornerback Jamar Taylor to one-year contract

By AP News

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers signed cornerback Jamar Taylor to a one-year contract.

San Francisco announced the deal Monday and cleared roster room for Taylor by waiving cornerback Teez Tabor with a non-football injury designation. He had been on the team’s practice squad for most of 2019, when the 49ers lost the Super Bowl to the Chiefs 31-20.

The 29-year-old Taylor appeared in 12 combined games for Atlanta and Seattle last season, registering 23 tackles — 18 solo — and three passes defensed.

Taylor, selected 54th overall in the second round of the 2013 draft out of Boise State, will join his sixth team in eight NFL seasons.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

