San Jose faces New Jersey, looks to end home losing streak

New Jersey Devils (25-27-10, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (26-33-4, seventh in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose hosts New Jersey looking to stop its four-game home skid.

The Sharks are 14-15-1 at home. San Jose averages 10.8 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the league. Evander Kane leads the team serving 110 total minutes.

The Devils are 13-17-0 on the road. New Jersey averages 10.2 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the NHL. P.K. Subban leads the team serving 75 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Feb. 20, New Jersey won 2-1. Nikita Gusev recorded a team-high 2 points for the Devils.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexander True leads the Sharks with a plus-two in 10 games played this season. Timo Meier has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Kyle Palmieri leads the Devils with 23 goals and has 43 points. Gusev has collected two goals and six assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 7-3-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.1 goals per game with a .943 save percentage.

Sharks: 4-6-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.7 assists, four penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: Melker Karlsson: day to day (lower body).

Devils: Will Butcher: out (upper body), Miles Wood: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.