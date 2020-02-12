Clear
AP Source Michigan State hires Colorado coach Mel Tucker

By AP News

AP Source Michigan State hires Colorado coach Mel Tucker

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A person familiar with the decision says Mel Tucker has agreed to lead Michigan State’s football program.

The person spoke Wednesday morning to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the hiring had not been announced.

Colorado hired Tucker in December 2018, and gave him a shot to run a program after he was Georgia defensive coordinator. He was given a five-year, $14.75 million contract to lead the Buffaloes and they were 5-7 last season.

___

