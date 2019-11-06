Sunny
63.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Rams WR Cooks ruled out with concussion, seeing specialist

Sponsored by:
By AP News

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Los Angeles Rams receiver Brandin Cooks won’t play in Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh while he seeks further medical help for his second concussion in a month.

Cooks was ruled out by Rams coach Sean McVay on Wednesday.

Cooks was hurt Oct. 27 during the Rams’ win over Cincinnati in London, and he has not cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol. He flew to Pittsburgh on Wednesday for the second time since his injury to meet with specialists.

Cooks first went into the concussion protocol this season during the Rams’ loss to Seattle on Oct. 3. He returned swiftly from that injury, but McVay says the Rams are being cautious.

Cooks has been evaluated for concussions at least four times in the past two years.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

 

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 