Clear
58.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Patriots blitz Darnold, Jets 33-0 to remain undefeated

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Patriots blitz Darnold, Jets 33-0 to remain undefeated

Photo Icon View Photo

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Tom Brady set the tone with a long slice-and-dice touchdown drive, New England’s blitz-happy defense forced Sam Darnold into five turnovers and the Patriots remained undefeated by cruising to a 33-0 victory over the New York Jets on Monday night.

Brady threw a TD pass to Phillip Dorsett and Sony Michel ran for three scores to help the Patriots improve to 7-0 for the third time in franchise history, and first since 2015.

They also swept the two-game season series against their AFC East rivals for the fourth straight year, outscoring the Jets (1-5) 63-14 in the two meetings this year.

And, the top-ranked Patriots defense was a big reason in this one.

Darnold was the AFC offensive player of the week after leading New York to a 24-22 win over Dallas last Sunday in his return from missing three games with mononucleosis.

He was miserable against New England, finishing 11 of 32 for 86 yards and a 3.6 quarterback rating.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 