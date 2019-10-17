49ers-Redskins Preview Capsule

SAN FRANCISCO (5-0) at WASHINGTON (1-5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox

OPENING LINE — Redskins by 5

RECORD VS. SPREAD — 49ers 4-1, Redskins 0-6

SERIES RECORD — 49ers lead 20-11-1

LAST MEETING — Redskins beat 49ers 26-24, Oct. 15, 2017

LAST WEEK — 49ers beat Rams 20-7; Redskins beat Dolphins 17-16

AP PRO32 RANKING — 49ers No. 3, Redskins No. 30

49ERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (4), RUSH (2), PASS (21)

49ERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (2), RUSH (6), PASS (1)

REDSKINS OFFENSE — OVERALL (28), RUSH (25), PASS (26)

REDSKINS DEFENSE — OVERALL (25), RUSH (28), PASS (20)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Niners coach Kyle Shanahan returns to Washington where he was offensive coordinator from 2010-2013. … San Francisco off to fourth 5-0 start in history and first since 1990. Only 6-0 starts for franchise came in ’84, ’90. … Niners scored TD on opening drive of third quarter in all five games. … Jimmy Garoppolo eighth QB in Super Bowl era with 13-plus wins in first 15 starts. … RB Tevin Coleman has 34 carries for 142 yards, two TDs in past two games. … TE George Kittle led team with eight catches for 103 yards vs. Rams. … Niners allowed 48 net yards passing last week, fewest since giving up 22 to Rams in 2009 finale. … San Francisco allowed no conversions on third or fourth down last week for first time since 1988. … Niners opponents 4 of 32 on third downs in past three games. … San Francisco tied for best red zone defense, allowing TDs on 25 percent of time. … DL DeForest Buckner has three sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in past four games. … DL Nick Bosa one of three rookies with three-plus sacks and forced fumble this season. … Redskins looking for consecutive games without allowing sack for first time since 2006. … Washington hasn’t won at home since Week 7 in 2018. … QB Case Keenum threw two TD passes to rookie WR Terry McLaurin in win at Miami. … RB Adrian Peterson’s 55 games with 100-plus rushing yards most among active players. … RB Chris Thompson injured a toe in Week 6. … McLaurin had four catches for 100 yards vs. Dolphins. … McLaurin first rookie with 50-plus yards receiving in first five games since Terry Glenn in 1996. … TE Vernon Davis could return from concussion. … DL Jonathan Allen had two sacks last week. … LB Ryan Kerrigan has three sacks and seven tackles for loss in four games vs. Niners. … S Landon Collins led team with 12 tackles at Miami, had sack and forced fumble. Fantasy tip: After Dolphins scored first 13 second half points of season last week vs. Redskins, Shanahan could unleash Garoppolo and Coleman against former team that has struggled against pass and run and isn’t 100 percent.

___

