Chargers-Titans Preview Capsule

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (2-4) AT TENNESSEE (2-4)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Titans by 1

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Chargers 1-4-1; Titans 2-4

SERIES RECORD — Chargers lead 28-17-1

LAST MEETING — Chargers beat Titans 20-19, Oct. 21, 2018

LAST WEEK — Chargers lost to Steelers 24-17; Titans lost to Broncos 16-0

AP PRO32 RANKING — Chargers No. 20, Titans No. 25

CHARGERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (14), RUSH (27), PASS (4).

CHARGERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (7), RUSH (22), PASS (5).

TITANS OFFENSE — OVERALL (27), RUSH (19), PASS (29).

TITANS DEFENSE — OVERALL (8), RUSH (15), PASS (6).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Chargers have won past two, 11 of past 12 in series with Titans. Both Chargers, Titans have lost two straight overall and four of past five. … Chargers QB Philip Rivers has 56,441 passing yards. He needs 105 to surpass fellow 2004 draftees Eli Manning (56,537) and Ben Roethlisberger (56,545) for sixth. Rivers averages 260.1 yards in eight starts vs. Tennessee with 109.1 passer rating all-time vs. Titans. … Chargers have been held to 35 yards or fewer in past two games after averaging 103.5 yards in first four. … Chargers RB Melvin Gordon had career-high 196 yards in only meeting against Titans. … Chargers RB Austin Ekeler averaging 105.5 scrimmage yards per game in four games vs. AFC South. Ekeler has 42 receptions on 45 targets (93.3 percent), best among NFL running backs … Chargers TE Hunter Henry, who missed four games because of knee injury, coming off career highs in receptions (eight), yards (100) and touchdowns (two) last week. Henry first Chargers tight end with two TDs and 100 yards in same game since Antonio Gates in 2009. … Chargers have allowed a league-high completion percentage of 73.5 (114 completions/155 attempts) this season. … This matchup first of four at home over next five games for Titans. … Titans have held all six opponents to 20 points or fewer this season and are one of only four teams to do that in each game this season with Bills, Patriots and 49ers. … Titans have allowed NFL-worst 29 sacks. … QB Ryan Tannehill will make first start for Titans. Tannehill 3-1 against Chargers with six TDs and one interception. Tannehill was 13 of 16 for 144 yards with one interception coming off bench in previous game. … Titans RB Derrick Henry leads NFL with 1,001 yards and 11 TDs rushing since Week 14 of last season. … Titans WR Adam Humphries had team-high six catches for 47 yards last week. … Titans S Kevin Byard has three interceptions, one in each of past two games. … Fantasy Tip: Hunter Henry. Titans traditionally struggle to slow down tight ends, especially those playing for Chargers.

