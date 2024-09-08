Darnold throws 2 TD passes and Van Ginkel scores on a 1-handed INT as Vikings easily top Giants 28-6 View Photo

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Sam Darnold had one of those super performances at MetLife Stadium that New York Jets fans hoped to see weekly after he was drafted No. 3 overall in 2018.

Six years later as a member of the Minnesota Vikings, he did it against, of all teams, the Giants on his old home turf.

Darnold threw two touchdown passes in a highly efficient performance and Andrew Van Ginkel scored on a spectacular one-handed 10-yard interception return to lead the Vikings to an easy 28-6 victory over the woeful New York Giants on Sunday.

Darnold completed his first 12 passes and had touchdown passes of 3 yards to Justin Jefferson and 21 to Jalen Nailor in making an impressive debut for the Vikings, who are coming off a 7-10 season, He also had a 22-yard pass to Josh Oliver to help set up Aaron Jones’ 3-yard TD run that put Minnesota ahead 7-3 late in the first quarter and got Kevin O’Connell’s team off to a good start.

“Obviously it’s great to be back,” said Darnold, who finished was 19 of 24 for 208 yards and one interception that came on a deflected pass. “It’s been a while since I played here. I played here my first year in Carolina coming back. That was the last time I played here. It’s always good to get back in MetLife.”

What’s remarkable was Darnold, who played in San Francisco last season, was signed as a veteran presence for first-round draft pick J.J. McCarthy. The Michigan product injured a knee in training camp and won’t play this season.

“Sam Darnold, for a guy in a new system to start 12 for 12 and be incredibly poised throughout the day, it was a huge performance for us to be able to build off,” O’Connell said.

Giants inside linebacker Bobby Okereke, who recovered a fumble to set up the game’s opening score, was not surpried by Darnold. He was at Stanford when Darnold was at Southern California and they played against each other often.

“You know, it’s fun competing against him because he’s a gamer. He makes plays. They’re going to run play-action. They’re going to run boot,” said Okereke, who said New York didn’t play well enough to win.

The Vikings certainly made all the big plays and none was more impressive than Van Ginkel’s left-handed grab of Daniel Jones’ swing pass deep in his own territory late in the third quarter put an exclamation point on a solid defensive performance by Brian Flores’ unit. It had Giants fans booing loudly as they headed to the exits down 28-6.

“He jumped up off the edge and made a nice play,” Giants coach Brian Daboll said of the interception.

Jefferson had four catches for 59 yards, with his TD coming on a quick slant on a fourth-down pass. It capped a 99-yard drive that he ignited with a 44-yard catch.

Graham Gano kicked field goals of 23 and 50 yards for the Giants, who played just like the team that posted a 6-11 record last season.

Jones, who was coming off major knee surgery, did not play well and got little help from either his new revamped offensive line or his receivers. First-round draft pick Malik Nabers had five receptions for 66 yards, including two for 25 yards.

Jones finished 22 of 42 for 186 yards and two interceptions, the second by 35-year-old safety Harrison Smith.

Giants co-owner and chief executive John Mara said after last season he wanted to see significant progress this year. But New York did little on offense with Daboll taking over the play calling and the Giants got little pressure on Darnold despite acquiring edge rusher Brian Burns from the Carolina in the offseason.

“Obviously not the way we wanted to start. Disappointing game,” Daboll said. “A lot to clean up and that’s what we will do.”

Injuries

Vikings: WR Jordan Addison was ruled out after an ankle injury in the second half.

Giants: Returner Gunner Olszewski aggravated a groin injury in pregame warmups and did not play. WR Darius Slayton handled punt returns and running backs Eric Gray and Tyrone Tracy had kickoffs. … LB Carter Coughlin, who was elevated off the practice squad, sustained a first-half pectoral injury. … CB Nick McCloud left in the second half with a knee injury.

Up next

Vikings: Host San Francisco next Sunday.

Giants: at Washington next Sunday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer