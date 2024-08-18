Backup QB Nick Mullens throws TD pass in Vikings’ 27-12 win over Browns in battle of roster reserves

CLEVELAND (AP) — A devastating development for one of Minnesota’s quarterbacks created an opportunity for another.

Nick Mullens wants to make the most of it.

Mullens threw a touchdown pass on the heels of the Vikings’ quarterback rotation getting jumbled this week by J.J McCarty’s season-ending injury and Minnesota beat the Cleveland Browns 27-12 in a preseason game Saturday.

Mullens connected with wide receiver Trishton Jackson on a 14-yard TD in the first quarter for the Vikings (2-0).

While he completed just 11 of 21 passes for 135 yards, the most important statistic for Mullens was he didn’t commit any turnovers, a problem for him during three starts late last season while filling in for Kirk Cousins.

“If I protect the football, I feel I’m a really good quarterback in this league,” Mullens said. “So any time you can go out and not have any turnovers, it’s big.”

Minnesota’s third-string QB Jaren Hall had two second-half scoring passes, the second a 71-yarder to Jeshaun Jones. Rookie Will Reichard kicked field goals of 41 and 38 yards.

D’Onta Foreman had a 1-yard touchdown and Cade York kicked a 33-yard field goal for the Browns (0-2).

Minnesota coach Kevin O’Connell and Cleveland’s Kevin Stefanski chose to sit their starters as well as most backups, feeling they had gotten adequate work when the teams practiced twice this week.

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson spent his second straight game on the sideline. He’s scheduled to play next week at Seattle, his first action since a season-ending shoulder injury in November. No. 2 Jameis Winston also sat out.

It’s been quite a week for Minnesota’s QBs.

On Tuesday, McCarthy, the club’s highly touted rookie, was lost for the season after undergoing right knee surgery.

The first-round pick from Michigan suffered torn meniscus during a solid pro debut last week that not only put him in the mix to push starter Sam Darnold, but affirmed the team’s belief he’s the franchise QB going forward.

McCarthy’s injury sealed Darnold as the starter — at least this season — and elevated Mullens into a backup role. It’s a familiar spot for Mullens, who put up big passing stats in three starts last season but also threw eight interceptions.

Early against the Browns, Mullens twice threw the ball away rather than forcing throws, exactly what O’Connell hoped.

“Coming off of last year, that was a big-kind-of-moving-forward point for Nick,” O’Connell said. “At this point in his career, that’s what I’m looking for to go along with the expectation that he’s going to run the show and be a field general like he always is.”

Hall, who is expected to be Minnesota’s No. 3 QB, went 4 of 5 and finished with a perfect 158.3 passer rating.

“Days like this you cherish forever,” said Hall, a fifth-round pick in 2023. “It’s a game I’ll always remember — preseason or not.”

Mullens led Minnesota to a TD on its first possession, capping an eight-play, 75-yard opening drive with a nice throw to Jackson, who got both feet down along the left side of the end zone.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson started at QB for the Browns and went 13 of 17 for 126 yards. Thompson-Robinson, who is competing with Tyler Huntley for the No. 3 job, threw an interception late in the first half.

“It was definitely a bad ball,” Thompson-Robinson said. “I was more so guessing on the throw than anything.”

Huntley played the second half and went 14 of 20 for 135 yards and two picks.

LONG RUN

Minnesota rookie cornerback Dwight McGlothern returned an interception 90 yards in the third quarter.

McGlothern snagged an overthrow by Huntley and worked his way down the sideline before being caught by Cleveland’s QB.

HALL PLAYS

Browns rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. played despite being arrested and injured earlier in the week.

On Tuesday, the second-round pick from Ohio State was charged with domestic violence following an argument with his fiancée, who alleged he threatened her by putting a gun to her head.

Hall, who hurt his neck Wednesday, pleaded not guilty in court and was released on $10,000 bond. He could face discipline from the NFL for violating its personal conduct policy, pending an investigation.

INJURIES

Vikings: Nothing notable.

Browns: LT James Hudson (left ankle) left the stadum in a walking boot. His injury complicates things while the team waits for starters Jedrick Wills Jr. and Jack Conklin to return from season-ending knee injuries. … It was a tough day for Cleveland’s offensive tackles as Germain Ifedi (hand) and Hakeem Adeniji (knee) also got hurt.

UP NEXT

Vikings: Visit Philadelphia on Aug. 24.

Browns: At Seattle on Aug. 24.

