Jaguars rally from 17-0 deficit to beat Raiders 27-20

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Travis Etienne ran for two touchdowns and the Jacksonville Jaguars finally won a close game, rallying from a 17-point deficit to beat the Las Vegas Raiders 27-20 on Sunday.

It was the second-biggest comeback in franchise history for the Jaguars (3-6), who climbed out of a 21-point hole to beat the New York Giants in 2014.

No one saw this one coming.

The Raiders (2-6), who were shut out last week at New Orleans and spent the week regrouping in Bradenton, Florida, dominated early. They scored on four of their first five possessions and led 20-7 just before halftime. Davante Adams was unstoppable, catching nine passes for 146 and two scores in the first 30 minutes.

But Jacksonville eventually stiffened against the five-time Pro Bowler, who had one reception for no yards after the break.

Jacksonville’s Riley Patterson hit the right upright with 3:03 remaining, giving the Raiders a chance late. But Derek Carr threw high over the middle to Hunter Renfrow on fourth down. Patterson made a 48-yarder with a minute remaining, and the Raiders failed to mount much of a challenge with their final possession.

The victory ended a five-game skid for Jacksonville, which had been 0-6 in one-score games before Sunday. Coach Doug Pederson’s team was tied or held a lead in five of those six losses.

Etienne was huge in this one. He finished with 109 yards for his third consecutive 100-yard game. Trevor Lawrence completed 25 of 31 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown. Lawrence also scrambled for 53 yards and was charged with a fumble.

Christian Kirk caught eight passes for 76 yards and a score.

Carr completed 22 of 37 passes for 266 yards, with both TD passes to Adams, who finished with 10 catches for 146 yards. Adams was targeted eight times in the second half and caught one, with second-year cornerback Tyson Campbell shadowing him much of the game.

AGNEW RETURNS

Jaguars kick returner Jamal Agnew made a difference in his first game back after a two-game hiatus because of a knee injury. He had a season-long 52-yard kickoff return to start the second half, zigging and zagging his way into Raiders territory and giving Jacksonville its best field position of the game.

His return set up Lawrence’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Kirk, a score that turned the momentum in a tight game.

STREAKER SUBDUED

A streaker ran onto the field during a Vegas punt in the fourth quarter. The man was wearing cutoff shorts and sneakers, both of which came off when security tackled him near the 20-yard line. Six police officers quickly showed up and took him into custody.

The Raiders had to redo the punt and were flagged for a penalty.

KEY INJURIES

Raiders LB Divine Deablo injured his right forearm on the team’s second defensive play. He was carted to the locker room and quickly ruled out. … Fellow Raiders LB Denzel Perryman left the field in the third quarter to get his ribs re-taped but he only missed a few plays. … Jaguars TE Evan Engram missed part of the third-quarter series with a back injury but returned to start the final 15 minutes. … Jaguars S Rayshawn Jenkins left in the fourth to be evaluated for a concussion and did not return.

UP NEXT

Raiders: Host Indianapolis next Sunday.

Jaguars: Play next Sunday at Kansas City, where Jacksonville last won in 2007.

___

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer