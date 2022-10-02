McCray propels Southern to 59-3 romp over UAPB

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Besean McCray three four touchdown passes and Southern used a five-touchdown second quarter to rout Arkansas-Pine Bluff 59-3 on Saturday.

Southern (2-2, 1-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) used McCray’s 4-yard scoring toss to freshman Kendric Rhymes to grab a 7-3 lead after one quarter.

In the Jaguars’ big second quarter, Rhymes scored on runs of 8 and 29 yards. McCray hooked up with Cornelius Dyson for a 35-yard score and added a 36-yard touchdown run. Corione Harris returned a Jalen Macon pass 62 yards for a score to give Southern a 42-3 lead at halftime.

McCray stretched the Southern lead to 56-3 after three quarters with touchdown throws to Gregory Perkins covering 14 yards and a 10-yarder to Cassius Allen.

McCray completed 14 of 18 passes for 241 yards with one interception for the Jaguars. Rhymes finished with 80 yards on 10 carries.

Macon completed 12 of 21 passes for 134 yards with three interceptions for the Golden Lions. UAPB rushed for three yards on 20 carries.

Southern piled up 550 yards of offense, while yielding just 190.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25