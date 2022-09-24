Sluka’s 4 TDs lead Holy Cross past Colgate 35-10

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Matthew Sluka threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more to lead Holy Cross to a 35-10 win over Colgate on Saturday to open Patriot League play, the 12th-straight league win for the three-time defending champions.

Sluka had 10 completions for 137 yards with Jalen Corker and Justin Shorter hauling in scoring passes. Sluka kept the ball 10 times for 37 yards, scoring on runs of 3 and 5 yards, the first and last scoring plays in the game.

After Sluka’s first scoring run, the Raiders (1-3) scored 10-straight points, but in the final minute of the first half, Sluka hit Shorter for 22-yards for a 14-10 halftime lead.

Walter Reynolds picked off a Michael Brescia pass on the second play of the second half, and on the next play, Sluka found Shorter for a 29-yard score.

Colgate ran 70 plays for 250 yards to 57 plays for 271 for Holy Cross (4-0); however, the Raiders lost the turnover battle 3-0 and were stopped on three of four four-down attempts.

Brescia scored Colgate’s touchdown on a short run. He was sacked four times.

