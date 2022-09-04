Southern scores 42 in 1st quarter, tops Fla Memorial 86-0

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Besean McCray threw for two scores and ran for another and Southern built a 42-0 first-quarter lead before beating NAIA member Florida Memorial 86-0 on Saturday.

Kendric Rhymes and Jerrod Sims mirrored each other in the backfield each gaining 84 yards on 10 carries and two scores apiece for Southern. The Jaguars ran for 397 yards on 37 carries and crossed the end zone seven times.

