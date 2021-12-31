Healing Titans declare nobody out before game vs. Dolphins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are showing serious signs of healing up after using an NFL-high 88 players this season.

For the first time in weeks, the Titans did not declare any player out Friday ahead of Sunday’s game against Miami (8-7). They also activated wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

“Is that the first time?” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said of not declaring any player out. “It is better than rattling off seven names.”

Tennessee (10-5) will have left tackle Taylor Lewan and right guard Rodger Saffold back after short stints on the reserve/COVID-19 list and them missing last week’s win over the 49ers. Lewan was declared out with a back issue, while Saffold went on the COVID list the day before.

Linebacker David Long, who missed the last six games with an injured hamstring, practiced all week and is available.

The Titans have only two players listed as questionable on an injury report with only nine players listed. Defensive lineman Larrell Murchison did not practice Friday with a knee issue and outside linebacker Derick Roberson missed Friday’s practice with an illness.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown, who did not practice Thursday with a calf issue, practiced fully Friday.

