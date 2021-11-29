Clear
53.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Roughriders beat Stampeders 33-30 in 2OT in CFL West semi

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back Damon Webb (24) and teammate Nick Marshall (3) celebrate after a referee makes a call in their favor during the first half of a CFL football game against the Calgary Stampeders Sunday, Nov. 28., 2021 in Regina, Saskatchewan. (Kayle Neis/The Canadian Press via AP)

Roughriders beat Stampeders 33-30 in 2OT in CFL West semi

Photo Icon View Photo

REGINA, Saskatchewan (AP) — Brett Lauther made a 34-yard field goal in the second overtime to give the Saskatchewan Roughriders a 33-30 victory over the Calgary Stampeders on Sunday in the Canadian Football League’s West semifinals.

Saskatchewan will play at Winnipeg next Sunday in the West final.

After both teams kicked field goals on their initial overtime possessions, Calgary had the ball first in the second overtime and Rene Paredes missed a 44-yard try. After two runs by William Powell, Lauther kicked the winner.

Paredes forced overtime with a 47-yard field goal with 59 seconds left in regulation.

The teams combined for eight turnovers, six in the first half. Riders quarterback Cody Fajardo threw four interceptions, and Calgary’s Bo Levi Mitchell had two picked off.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 