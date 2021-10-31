Stafford has 3 TD passes as Rams roll past Texans 38-22 View Photo

HOUSTON (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 305 yards and three touchdowns in three quarters, and the Los Angeles Rams dominated the inept Houston Texans in every way in a 38-22 win Sunday.

It’s the fourth straight victory for the Rams (7-1) and the seventh loss in a row for the Texans (1-7), their longest skid since dropping the final 14 games of the 2013 season.

Stafford threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp with about 9½ minutes left in the third, lifting Los Angeles to a 31-0 lead. That score was set up when Van Jefferson got free for a 68-yard reception two plays earlier.

Rookie Davis Mills was sacked by Aaron Donald on first down on Houston’s next possession and Mills fumbled on third down. He recovered the ball and got a pass off to David Johnson, but it was for a loss.

The Rams added another touchdown when Stafford pitched the ball to Robert Woods in the backfield and he dashed 16 yards to make it 38-0 late in the third.

Stafford watched the rest of the game from the sideline, with John Wolford stepping in at quarterback.

Kupp caught seven balls for 115 yards and Darrell Henderson had 90 yards rushing and two TDs, one on the ground and one on a 3-yard reception in the first quarter. Woods also had two touchdowns, scoring on a 2-yard reception in the second quarter.

The Rams have won 43 straight games, including the playoffs, when leading at halftime, which is the second-longest streak in NFL history behind a 49-game streak by the Packers beginning in 1926.

Houston scored each of its points after Stafford left the game. Rex Burkhead had a 1-yard scoring run with about eight minutes left, and Mills threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with five minutes to go.

Houston recovered an onside kick, and Mills threw a 9-yard touchdown reception to Brevin Jordan with about 2½ minutes left. The 2-point conversion trimmed the Rams’ lead to 38-22.

Mills fell to 0-6 as a starter since Tyrod Taylor was injured. He threw for 310 yards, but many of those yards came with the game long decided, and had an interception.

The Rams got going when Henderson scored on their first possession. Matt Gay kicked a 27-yard field goal to make it 10-0 with about nine minutes left in the second quarter.

The Rams got the ball back again only a few plays later when Ernest Jones stepped in front of a pass intended for Danny Amendola for his first career interception.

They cashed in on the mistake when Stafford connected with Woods on a 2-yard TD pass with about six minutes left in the first half.

A sack of Mills by Donald and Greg Gaines on third down forced another punt by Houston to give Los Angeles a chance to pad the lead before halftime.

Henderson collected his second score of the half when he ran untouched for a 1-yard touchdown to make it 24-0 less than a minute before halftime.

Houston had a shot to put points on the board before halftime, but Kaʻimi Fairbairn’s 45-yard field goal attempt sailed wide right.

Rams rookie receiver TuTu Atwell injured his shoulder in the third quarter and didn’t return.

Rams: Visit the Titans Sunday night.

Texans: Visit the Dolphins Sunday.

