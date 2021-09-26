Clear
Abilene Christian dominates Lamar in 56-0 victory

By AP News
By AP News

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Stone Earle passed for three touchdowns and Peyton Mansell ran for 107 yards and a score as Abilene Christian routed Lamar 56-0 on Saturday night.

Tyrese White added 82 yards rushing for the Wildcats (3-1, 1-0 Atlantic Sun-WAC Challenge). The defense held Lamar to 136 total yards and scored two touchdowns as Ryan Stapp returned an interception 25 yards for a TD and Koy Richardson returned a fumble 25-yards for a touchdown.

Earle’s touchdowns — 13 yards to Jordan Brooks-Wess, 11 yards to Darius Lewis and 9 yards to Kobe Clark — were the first three scores of the game. Earle completed 13 of 18 passes for 185 yards.

It was the second shutout loss of the season for Lamar (1-2, 0-1 ASUN-WAC).

