Clear
87.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Williams leads Central Connecticut past Wagner in NEC opener

Sponsored by:
By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Romelo Williams threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score and Central Connecticut opened Northeast Conference play with a 21-19 victory over Wagner on Saturday.

Wagner (0-2, 0-1) jumped out to a 10-0 lead on Naiem Simmons’ 5-yard TD run in the first quarter and Austin Hosier’s 18-yard field with 6 minutes left in the second quarter.

The Blue Devils (1-1, 1-0) didn’t get on the scoreboard until the final play of the first half when Williams hit Jiovany Pierre with a 6-yard scoring strike to cut the deficit to 10-7.

Hosier stretched the Seahawks’ lead to 13-7 with a 38-yard field goal at the 9:23 mark of the third quarter. Williams answered on the ensuing possession, capping a five-play, 70-yard drive with a 1-yard TD run and a 14-13 lead. Williams stretched the Blue Devils’ lead to 21-13 with 11:01 left in the game, needing just four plays to go 70 yards, culminating with a 34-yard scoring strike to Everett Wormley.

Jaalon Frazier pulled Wagner within 21-19 with 5:34 left to play on an 18-yard TD pass to Jayvin Little, but the two-point try failed. Hosier missed a 43-yard go-ahead field goal try for the Seahawks with 1:11 remaining.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 