Panthers rally past Predators 7-4, clinch playoff spot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau had two goals and three assists, and the Florida Panthers rallied for a 7-4 victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night to clinch a playoff berth.

Aleksander Barkov scored twice and had and assist for the Panthers. Anthony Duclair, Owen Tippett and Frank Vatrano also scored, while Sam Bennett had three assists in Florida’s second win in three games.

Ryan Ellis scored twice and Luke Kunin and Tanner Jeannot also scored for the Predators, who had won three of four entering Tuesday as they battle the Dallas Stars for the fourth and final Central Division playoff berth.

Trailing by a goal entering the third, Florida rallied on goals by Tippett at 4:57 and then Vatrano at 7:15 to complete the comeback. Huberdeau scored a pair of goals late in the third to complete the wild four-goal period for the Panthers.

Ellis scored the game’s first goal at 6:07 of the opening period.

From above the right faceoff circle, Ellis fired a slap shot that beat Florida goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky high to the stick side. Ellis was aided by Kunin, who screened Bobrovsky from just outside of the crease.

Barkov evened the score at 1 at 8:28 of the first.

With the Panthers on a power play, Barkov snapped a wrist shot from above the left circle that beat Nashville goaltender Juuse Saros high to the short side.

Florida scored three power-play goals on five opportunities.

Duclair’s power-play goal at 2:56 of the second gave Florida a 2-1 lead, but Kunin evened it up again at 6:50, tapping home the rebound from Calle Jarnkrok’s shot.

Nashville regained the lead at 12:40 of the second when Jeannot found the rebound of Roman Josi’s shot in the slot and slipped it by Bobrovsky for his third goal of the season.

Barkov tied it again at 17:32 of the second when his shot from the left side deflected off Josi’s stick and between Saros’ pads.

Saros stopped 49 of 55 shots.

Late in the second, Ellis struck again when Matt Duchene sent a pass from below the goal line to Ellis in the right circle, where he beat Bobrovsky with a one-timer high to the far side.

Duchene’s assist was career point 600 for the Nashville center.

Spencer Knight replaced Bobrovsky at the start of the third. Bobrovsky made 17 saves on 21 shots faced.

Knight stopped all nine shots he faced in earning the second victory of his young NHL career.

D LEADER

With the assist on Jeannot’s second period goal, Josi took sole possession of first place for points among defenseman in Predators franchise history. The Nashville captain has 444 career points in 676 games played, all with the Predators.

Josi surpassed former Nashville and current Montreal Canadiens captain Shea Weber on the list. Weber played 763 games for the Predators from 2005-16 before being traded to Montreal in exchange for P.K. Subban.

Josi also moved into third place in franchise history for points by all skaters. He now trails just David Legwand (566) and Martin Erat (481).

MORE DEFENSE IN THE HOUSE

Green Bay Packers linebacker Oren Burks attended the game. He’s an alum of Nashville’s Vanderbilt University.

SAROS AGAIN

Saros started both ends of the back-to-back set with Florida. He has started nine straight and 14 of Nashville’s last 15 games.

Entering Tuesday, Saros’ .929 save percentage was the NHL’s best among goaltenders who have at least 25 games played. Saros has already posted a career high in wins with 18.

BOB BACK

Saros wasn’t the only goaltender to play in both Monday and Tuesday’s games. Bobrovsky made the start Tuesday after coming into Monday’s game in relief of Chris Driedger, who left in the second period due to a lower-body injury.

Prior to the game, Panthers coach Joel Quenneville said that Driedger was not expected to play the remainder of the road trip, but was not anticipated to miss any more time than that.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Predators have a rare three-day break between games before hosting the Dallas Stars on Saturday.

Florida travels to Chicago for a pair of games against the Blackhawks on Thursday and Saturday.

JIM DIAMOND

Associated Press