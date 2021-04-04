Cloudy
67.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Benn’s 2 TD help Southern run past Jackson State, 34-14

Sponsored by:
By AP News

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Devin Benn had two rushing touchdowns and Southern ran for 294 yards in its 34-14 win over Jackson State on Saturday night.

Benn finished with 18 carries for 75 yards, LaDarius Skelton added 77 yards rushing and his 2-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter capped the scoring.

Southern (3-1, 3-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) opened the game with an 11-play, 70-yard drive that culminated when Benn scored on a 1-yard run with 10:01 left in the first quarter. Jackson State (3-2, 3-2) trailed the rest of the way.

The Jaguars dominated time of possession, controlling the ball for nearly 43 minutes.

JSU went 1-of-8 on third-down conversions and 0-for-2 on fourth.

Jalon Jones was 17-of-29 passing for 243 yards and two touchdowns for the Tigers.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 