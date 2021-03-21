Skelton, Southern cruise past Texas Southern, 51-23

HOUSTON (AP) — Ladarius Skelton was 9-of-14 passing for 158 yards and two touchdowns and added 75 yards rushing on 12 carries, Skykee Thomas had a 98-yard kickoff return for a score, and Southern beat Texas Southern 51-23 on Saturday night.

Jarod Sims ran for two scores and added 22-yard TD catch and Ethan Howard had touchdown receptions of 38 and 18 yards for Southern (1-1, 1-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Jordan Lewis sacked Texas Southern’s Jalen Brown in the end zone to make it 9-0 midway through the first quarter and the Jaguars led the rest of the way. Brown hit Ke’Lenn Davis for a 54-yard touchdown that trimmed the Tigers’ deficit to 16-14 with 2:28 left in the first half but Thomas took the ensuing kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown and Texas Southern got no closer.

Brown finished 20-of-35 passing for 275 yards and a touchdown for the Tigers (0-2, 0-2). Jacorey Howard had a 3-yard TD run and LaDarius Owens scored on a 5-yard run.

___

