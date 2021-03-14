Barriere throws 5 TDs to rally E. Washington past Idaho St.

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Eric Barriere threw a career-high five touchdowns and his 6-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Boston with 25 seconds left capped Eastern Washington’s 46-42 comeback win over Idaho State on Saturday.

Barriere also set a career high with 455 yards passing in 34 completions. Boston caught 10 of those passes for 143 yards and had two touchdowns.

Trailing 42-31, Barriere found a wide open Blake Gobel in the back of the end zone with 5:50 remaining. Barriere found Boston on the two-point conversion to reduce the deficit to 42-39. The Eagles’ defense, which surrendered 502 total yards to the Bengals, stepped up and forced a three-and-out to get the ball back.

Barriere and Boston ended the way they started when on fourth-and-1 at the Idaho State 8-yard line, Barriere found Boston in the right corner of the end zone for a 7-0 lead on the game’s opening drive. The Eagles finished 3 of 4 on fourth-down conversions and were 11 of 19 on third-down conversions.

EWU piled up 596 total yards. Barriere needs just three more rushing yards to pass Vernon Adams’ 1,232 all-time school career quarterback rushing record.

Tyler Vander Waal threw for a career-high 409 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two more for Idaho State.

Eastern Washington (2-1, 2-1 Big Sky Conference) now has won 12 straight over the Bengals (1-2, 1-2) and owns a 30-9 all-time series lead.

The Eagles moved their record to 32-30 all-time when playing in a dome stadium.

