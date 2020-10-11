Cloudy
Knox’s 3 TDs, Marshall’s stingy defense stuffs W. Kentucky

By AP News

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Brenden Knox ran for three touchdowns and Marshall’s defense stifled Western Kentucky in a 38-14 win on Saturday night.

Knox’s 45-yard touchdown run within the first minute of the game set the tone. He added two more scores — on runs of 1 and 9 yards in the last 2:14 of the first half — and the Thundering Herd (3-0, 1-0 Conference USA) led 28-0 at intermission.

Defensively, Marshall stuffed the Hilltoppers by holding them to 294 yards of offense and 2 of 12 on third down conversions. Despite not committing a penalty, the Hilltoppers (1-3, 1-1) lost three fumbles.

Kevaris Thomas had a 2-yard touchdown run and 148 yards passing, including a 26-yard touchdown to Dalvin Smith with six seconds left.

