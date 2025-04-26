Ashton Bell scores twice, including shorthanded in final seconds, to lift Charge over Victoire 3-2

Ashton Bell scores twice, including shorthanded in final seconds, to lift Charge over Victoire 3-2 View Photo

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Ashton Bell scored two goals, including a shorthanded winner with 13 seconds remaining, to rally the Ottawa Charge to a 3-2 victory over the Montreal Victoire as the Professional Women’s Hockey League returned to action on Saturday after a nearly month-long international break.

Bell’s winner came after Shiann Darkangelo was sent off the ice for two minutes for slashing with 1:39 left in regulation.

Darkangelo and Jocelyn Larocque both notched their seventh assists of the season when Bell scored at the 10:38 mark of the first period to put Ottawa up 1-0.

Brianne Jenner netted her sixth goal of the campaign to give the Charge (12-1-4-11) a 2-0 lead a little over three minutes later. Darkangelo had another assist and Tereza Vanišová collected her sixth of the season.

Anna Wilgren scored in the final minute to pull the Victoire (11-6-3-8) with a goal at the end of the first period. Laura Stacey earned her 11th assist and Jennifer Gardiner her 13th on the goal.

That was all the scoring until Catherine Dubois tied the game six minutes into the third period with her fourth goal — unassisted.

Elaine Chuli finished with 24 saves for first-place Montreal, which has already earned a spot in the playoffs with 48 points but failed to clinch one of the top two seeds with two games remaining.

Gwyneth Philips totaled 25 saves for Ottawa. The Charge moved into third place with 42 points, two ahead of the Boston Fleet who were playing later in the day.

Montreal will host Boston on Monday. Ottawa will host Minnesota on Wednesday.

___

AP Women’s Hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey