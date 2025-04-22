Kings host the Oilers with 1-0 series lead

Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5, in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (48-25-9, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -133, Oilers +113; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Kings lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Edmonton Oilers in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Monday for the sixth time this season. The Kings won the last meeting 6-5. Phillip Danault scored two goals in the victory.

Los Angeles is 15-10-2 against the Pacific Division and 48-25-9 overall. The Kings have a 16-4-6 record in games decided by a goal.

Edmonton is 15-11-1 against the Pacific Division and 48-29-5 overall. The Oilers have a 25-9-3 record when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Kempe has scored 35 goals with 38 assists for the Kings. Andrei Kuzmenko has three goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

Leon Draisaitl has 52 goals and 54 assists for the Oilers. Connor Brown has scored five goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 8-2-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Oilers: 6-4-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.1 penalties and 12 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press