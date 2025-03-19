Ducks visit the Predators after Carlsson’s 2-goal game

Anaheim Ducks (29-31-8, in the Pacific Division) vs. Nashville Predators (25-34-8, in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks visit the Nashville Predators after Leo Carlsson’s two-goal game against the Dallas Stars in the Ducks’ 4-3 overtime loss.

Nashville is 25-34-8 overall and 17-13-3 at home. The Predators are 21-7-1 in games they score at least three goals.

Anaheim is 29-31-8 overall and 13-16-6 on the road. The Ducks have committed 260 total penalties (3.8 per game) to rank seventh in NHL play.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Ducks won 2-1 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Stamkos has 22 goals and 20 assists for the Predators. Filip Forsberg has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Mason McTavish has 18 goals and 23 assists for the Ducks. Cutter Gauthier has one goal and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-4-1, averaging 2.5 goals, four assists, 4.2 penalties and 12.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Ducks: 3-6-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, four penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

