Sirens top Frost 4-1 in front of record crowd for women’s pro hockey game in US

Sirens top Frost 4-1 in front of record crowd for women’s pro hockey game in US View Photo

DETROIT (AP) — Paetyn Levis scored a tiebreaking goal late in the first period and Corinne Schroeder stopped 33 shots, lifting the New York Sirens to a 4-1 win over the Minnesota Frost on Sunday night.

The game drew 14,288 fans, setting an attendance record for a professional women’s hockey game in the United States.

The game was part of the Professional Women’s Hockey League’s Takeover Tour.

Minnesota’s Grace Zumwinkle scored 6:08 into the game and Nicole Hensley made 20 saves.

Jaime Bourbonnais pulled the Sirens into a 1-all tie midway through the first period and Sarah Fillier added an empty-net goal late in the game.

Takeaways

Sirens: With a two-goal lead after the first period, New York was able to play conservatively to keep the cushion.

Frost: While 34 shots is a high number, Minnesota did not have a lot of quality scoring chances.

Key moment

During the first period, the PWHL announced more than 1 million fans have attended games since the league made its debut last season. Players from both teams gave fans in the stands pucks that commemorated the milestone.

Key stat

Schroeder stopped 20 of 21 shots through two periods, setting the Sirens up for the victory.

Up next

New York plays at Toronto on Wednesday night. Minnesota hosts Montreal on March 26.

___

AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

By LARRY LAGE

AP Hockey Writer