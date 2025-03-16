Alex Ovechkin scores his 887th goal to lead the Capitals to a 5-1 win over the Sharks

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 887th career goal Saturday to move within eight of breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record and the Washington Capitals beat the San Jose Sharks 5-1.

Ovechkin deflected a shot from Martin Fehervary past Georgi Romanov with 9:06 remaining in the third period. Romanov is the NHL-record 182nd goalie that Ovechkin has scored on.

The 39-year-old Russian star has 34 goals on the season. He remains on pace before the end of this season to pass Gretzky’s mark of 894 that long seemed unapproachable before the end of this season.

Ovechkin also had an assist on Dylan Strome’s game-opening goal to help Washington win for the sixth time in seven games.

Aliaksei Protas, Taylor Raddysh and Trevor van Riemsdyk also scored for Washington. Logan Thompson made 19 saves.

Macklin Celebrini scored for San Jose.

Alexandar Georgiev allowed three goals on 17 shots before being replaced by Romanov after the first period.

Takeaways

Capitals: Washington bounced back from a 3-0 loss at Los Angeles on Thursday and improved to 18-4-1 following a loss this season.

Sharks: Two nights after beating fellow bottom-dweller Chicago 4-2, San Jose was outclassed against East-leading Washington. San Jose was outshot 17-3 in the first period.

Key moment

Ovechkin found Strome alone streaking down the middle and Strome beat Georgiev to the glove side 7:33 into the game. It was Ovechkin’s 776th career point on the road. He made it 777 with the goal and needs two more road points to pass Gordie Howe for the eighth most in NHL history.

Key stat

The goal by van Riemsdyk came 40 seconds after the Sharks cut it to 3-1 in the third and ended his 145 game drought without a goal.

Up next

The Capitals host Detroit on Tuesday night The Sharks host Carolina on Thursday night.

