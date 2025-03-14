San Jose plays Washington following Graf’s 2-goal showing

Washington Capitals (43-15-8, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (18-40-9, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Washington Capitals after Collin Graf’s two-goal game against the Chicago Blackhawks in the Sharks’ 4-2 win.

San Jose has an 18-40-9 record overall and a 10-20-2 record on its home ice. The Sharks have gone 7-16-3 when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

Washington has a 43-15-8 record overall and a 22-8-2 record on the road. The Capitals are first in NHL play with 238 total goals (averaging 3.6 per game).

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Sharks won 2-1 in overtime in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Toffoli has 25 goals and 18 assists for the Sharks. Will Smith has five goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Alexander Ovechkin has 33 goals and 20 assists for the Capitals. Aliaksei Protas has five goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 3-5-2, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Capitals: 6-4-0, averaging 3.4 goals, six assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Capitals: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press