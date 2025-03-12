New York Rangers re-sign goalie Jonathan Quick to another 1-year contract

The New York Rangers have signed veteran goaltender Jonathan Quick to another one-year contract, which comes with a $1.55 million guaranteed salary, according to two people familiar with the deal.

One of the people confirmed the contract also comes with an additional $300,000 in achievable bonuses. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because financial terms were not disclosed.

Quick, 39, is three-quarters of the way through his second NHL season serving as Igor Shesterkin’s backup for New York. Last month, he became the first U.S.-born goaltender to record 400 wins in the league.

Now more than a decade removed from backstopping the Los Angeles Kings to the Stanley Cup in 2012 and 2014, Quick has been everything the Rangers had hoped for on and off the ice since joining the team he grew up rooting for in Milford, Connecticut.

Quick, the Conn Smythe Trophy winner as playoff MVP in 2012 who also has a Cup ring as the Vegas Golden Knights’ backup on their championship run in 2023, has won nine of his 17 starts this season. His steadying presence in the locker room not only for Shesterkin but the rest of the team has gotten him annual raises from signing for $825,000 two years ago and $1.28 million last year with another bump to as much as $1.855 million if he reaches the incentives on his 35-and-older contract.

A third-round pick by the Kings in the 2005 draft, Quick ranks fourth in goals-against average, sixth in save percentage, 14th in wins and 18th in shutouts among NHL netminders with 750 or more games of experience. He has twice been a finalist for the Vezina Trophy and on two occasions helped LA win the William M. Jennings Trophy for the team with the fewest goals allowed.

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer