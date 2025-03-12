Anaheim visits Utah in Western Conference action

Anaheim Ducks (28-29-7, in the Pacific Division) vs. Utah Hockey Club (28-25-11, in the Central Division)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah Hockey Club -235, Ducks +192; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Hockey Club and the Anaheim Ducks take the ice in Western Conference action.

Utah is 28-25-11 overall and 12-13-7 at home. The Utah Hockey Club rank fourth in league play serving 9.6 penalty minutes per game.

Anaheim is 28-29-7 overall and 13-14-5 in road games. The Ducks have a -28 scoring differential, with 170 total goals scored and 198 given up.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Ducks won the previous meeting 5-4 in a shootout. Robby Fabbri scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller has scored 23 goals with 50 assists for the Utah Hockey Club. Mikhail Sergachev has one goal and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Frank Vatrano has 20 goals and 20 assists for the Ducks. Jackson LaCombe has two goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utah Hockey Club: 5-3-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Ducks: 4-5-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Utah Hockey Club: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press