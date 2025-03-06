Blues visit the Ducks after shootout victory

St. Louis Blues (30-27-6, in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (27-27-7, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host the St. Louis Blues after the Blues took down the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 in a shootout.

Anaheim is 27-27-7 overall and 14-13-2 in home games. The Ducks rank ninth in NHL play with 239 total penalties (averaging 3.9 per game).

St. Louis has gone 15-13-3 in road games and 30-27-6 overall. The Blues have a -10 scoring differential, with 178 total goals scored and 188 given up.

The matchup Friday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Blues won 6-2 in the last matchup. Robert Thomas led the Blues with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frank Vatrano has 18 goals and 18 assists for the Ducks. Leo Carlsson has five goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Jordan Kyrou has 24 goals and 24 assists for the Blues. Zachary Bolduc has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.8 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Blues: 6-2-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.6 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Blues: None listed.

