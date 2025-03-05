Ducks take on the Canucks after McTavish’s 2-goal game

Anaheim Ducks (27-26-7, in the Pacific Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (27-22-11, in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canucks -235, Ducks +192; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks visit the Vancouver Canucks after Mason McTavish scored two goals in the Ducks’ 6-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers.

Vancouver is 27-22-11 overall and 9-8-2 against the Pacific Division. The Canucks have committed 234 total penalties (3.9 per game) to rank eighth in NHL play.

Anaheim has a 27-26-7 record overall and an 8-10-1 record in Pacific Division games. The Ducks have given up 183 goals while scoring 157 for a -26 scoring differential.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season. The Ducks won 5-2 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Hughes has scored 14 goals with 46 assists for the Canucks. Jonathan Tanner Miller has one goal and five assists over the last 10 games.

Frank Vatrano has 18 goals and 18 assists for the Ducks. Leo Carlsson has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Ducks: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press