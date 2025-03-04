San Jose visits Buffalo after shootout win

San Jose Sharks (16-37-9, in the Pacific Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (24-29-6, in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sabres -240, Sharks +197; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks visit the Buffalo Sabres after the Sharks took down the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 in a shootout.

Buffalo has a 24-29-6 record overall and a 15-13-3 record in home games. The Sabres have committed 241 total penalties (4.1 per game) to rank sixth in NHL play.

San Jose has a 7-19-7 record in road games and a 16-37-9 record overall. The Sharks are 10-12-5 in games decided by one goal.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams play this season. The Sabres won 4-2 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Zucker has scored 18 goals with 26 assists for the Sabres. Alex Tuch has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Macklin Celebrini has 18 goals and 26 assists for the Sharks. Tyler Toffoli has scored six goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 6-3-1, averaging four goals, 6.7 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Sharks: 2-5-3, averaging 2.2 goals, four assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: None listed.

Sharks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press