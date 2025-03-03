Ducks visit the Oilers after Carlsson’s 2-goal game

Anaheim Ducks (26-26-7, in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (35-21-4, in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks visit the Edmonton Oilers after Leo Carlsson’s two-goal game against the Chicago Blackhawks in the Ducks’ 6-3 loss.

Edmonton is 35-21-4 overall with a 9-5-1 record in Pacific Division games. The Oilers are 33-9-2 in games they score at least three goals.

Anaheim has a 26-26-7 record overall and a 7-10-1 record in Pacific Division games. The Ducks rank 10th in NHL play with 227 total penalties (averaging 3.8 per game).

The teams meet Tuesday for the third time this season. The Oilers won 3-2 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid has 22 goals and 53 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has nine goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Ryan Strome has nine goals and 26 assists for the Ducks. Frank Vatrano has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 3-6-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Ducks: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, 4.7 assists, 4.6 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press