Canucks get star defenseman Quinn Hughes back just in time to beat Kings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Quinn Hughes returned just in time for the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night.

The star defenseman had the primary assist on Conor Garland’s overtime goal as the Canucks defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-2.

“He’s the leader in the room and on the ice. Obviously a big, big boost for us when we saw he was playing,” Garland said.

Last year’s Norris Trophy winner as the NHL’s top defenseman, Hughes returned after missing six games because of an undisclosed injury that also prevented him from playing for the United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.

“I can say I didn’t feel my best tonight, but I got through the game and hopefully can build off that,” he said.

Hughes, who played for the first time since Jan. 31, went through a strenuous morning skate to see if he was ready to go. He was back on the ice for pregame warmups but did not take line rushes and stayed on the ice after the horn.

Hughes initially was listed as out on the roster report, but he convinced coach Rick Tocchet he could play. Hughes was changed to active eight minutes before the opening faceoff and was the last player to take the ice, with the Canucks going with seven defensemen.

“With 11 minutes left, we had a little bit of a talk and he persuaded me. He said he wanted to play and the doctors thought it was safe,” Tocchet said.

Tocchet said the original plan was for Hughes to play 16 to 17 minutes. With the game going to overtime, though, it ended up being 21:38.

“I think with the back-to-back games and coming off the injury, I have got to be a little bit careful. I think I just felt good enough in warmups where I felt like I could play smart and get through the game,” Hughes said.

Hughes leads the Canucks in scoring with 60 points, and his 46 assists are the most among NHL defensemen. His return comes as the Canucks are fighting for a playoff spot. Wednesday night’s win put them one point ahead of Calgary for the second wild card in the Western Conference.

