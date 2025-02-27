Canucks visit the Ducks after Garland’s 2-goal game

Vancouver Canucks (27-20-11, in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (25-25-7, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canucks -160, Ducks +134; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks visit the Anaheim Ducks after Conor Garland’s two-goal game against the Los Angeles Kings in the Canucks’ 3-2 overtime win.

Anaheim is 25-25-7 overall with a 6-10-1 record in Pacific Division play. The Ducks have allowed 173 goals while scoring 143 for a -30 scoring differential.

Vancouver has gone 27-20-11 overall with a 9-6-2 record against the Pacific Division. The Canucks are 23-5-6 in games they score at least three goals.

The teams match up Thursday for the second time this season. The Canucks won the last meeting 5-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Terry has scored 16 goals with 26 assists for the Ducks. Jackson LaCombe has one goal and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Elias Pettersson has 11 goals and 24 assists for the Canucks. Quinn Hughes has six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Canucks: 6-3-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Canucks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press