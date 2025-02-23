Anaheim visits Detroit after shootout win

Anaheim Ducks (25-24-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (28-22-6, in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wings -195, Ducks +161; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks visit the Detroit Red Wings after the Ducks knocked off the Boston Bruins 3-2 in overtime.

Detroit is 28-22-6 overall and 15-12-3 in home games. The Red Wings have gone 22-7-3 in games they score at least three goals.

Anaheim has a 12-12-4 record in road games and a 25-24-6 record overall. The Ducks have gone 22-0-2 when scoring at least three goals.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. The Ducks won 6-4 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex DeBrincat has 25 goals and 23 assists for the Red Wings. Dylan Larkin has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Troy Terry has 16 goals and 24 assists for the Ducks. Mason McTavish has scored seven goals and added one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 7-1-2, averaging three goals, five assists, 2.3 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Ducks: 7-3-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press