Utah visits Los Angeles after shootout win

Utah Hockey Club (24-23-9, in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (29-17-7, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -174, Utah Hockey Club +146; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Utah Hockey Club after the Utah Hockey Club beat the Washington Capitals 5-4 in a shootout.

Los Angeles is 29-17-7 overall and 17-3-2 in home games. The Kings are 24-0-2 in games they score three or more goals.

Utah has a 24-23-9 record overall and a 15-11-3 record in road games. The Utah Hockey Club have conceded 168 goals while scoring 157 for a -11 scoring differential.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Kings won 3-2 in the previous meeting. Joel Edmundson led the Kings with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Warren Foegele has scored 14 goals with 14 assists for the Kings. Kevin Fiala has six goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Clayton Keller has 20 goals and 40 assists for the Utah Hockey Club. Dylan Guenther has scored four goals with five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-4-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.2 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Utah Hockey Club: 4-4-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.3 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Utah Hockey Club: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press