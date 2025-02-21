Susanna Tapani scores in overtime to give the Boston Fleet a 3-2 win over the Ottawa Charge

Susanna Tapani scores in overtime to give the Boston Fleet a 3-2 win over the Ottawa Charge View Photo

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Susanna Tapani scored on a breakaway with 47 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Boston Fleet a 3-2 win over the Ottawa Charge on Thursday night.

The Charge dominated in the overtime period but Tapani broke free in her own end and outskated Ottawa’s defenders before beating goalie Emerance Maschmeyer.

Tereza Vanisova tied the game for the Charge with 2.9 seconds left in the third period after Ronja Savolainen scored the first Charge goal with 3:33 left in regulation.

With eight minutes to play in the game, several punches landed between Vanisova and Boston’s Jill Saulnier, but they were handed just a roughing minor each.

Theresa Schafzahl and Alina Muller scored first-period goals for Boston.

Aerin Frankel finished the game with 21 saves for the Fleet while Maschmeyer turned aside 27 shots.

Schafzahl opened the scoring at 8:18 as she took a pass from Ottawa native Jamie Lee Rattray and beat Maschmeyer glove side with a shot from the slot.

Just under eight minutes later, the Fleet went up 2-0 as Muller went five-hole on Maschmeyer on a short-handed partial breakaway.

Key stat

Five of the seven meetings between these teams have been decided by one goal, including both this season, both Fleet wins.

Up next

The Charge host the Montreal Victoire on Saturday.

The Fleet will be up next on the Takeaway Tour when they will be in Buffalo, New York, to face the New York Sirens on Sunday.

___

AP Women’s Hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey