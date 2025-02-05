Kings take on the Canadiens after Fiala’s 2-goal performance

Montreal Canadiens (25-23-5, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (27-17-6, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -249, Canadiens +202; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Montreal Canadiens after Kevin Fiala scored two goals in the Kings’ 4-2 win against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Los Angeles has a 27-17-6 record overall and a 15-3-1 record on its home ice. The Kings have gone 22-0-2 when scoring at least three goals.

Montreal is 25-23-5 overall and 12-13-1 in road games. The Canadiens serve 9.7 penalty minutes per game to rank fifth in NHL play.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Kings won 4-1 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fiala has 18 goals and 13 assists for the Kings. Adrian Kempe has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Cole Caufield has 26 goals and 22 assists for the Canadiens. Juraj Slafkovsky has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-6-1, averaging 1.8 goals, 2.9 assists, three penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Canadiens: 4-5-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Canadiens: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press