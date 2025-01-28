Kayle Osborne nets first shutout as Sirens blank the Charge 3-0

Kayle Osborne nets first shutout as Sirens blank the Charge 3-0 View Photo

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Kayle Osborne made 31 saves en route to her first professional shutout in the New York Sirens 3-0 win over the Ottawa Charge on Monday night.

Osborne, who hails from Westport, Ontario, 90 minutes west of Ottawa, had plenty of family and friends on hand to share in her success.

The Sirens scored twice in the first period and never looked back, adding a power-play goal in the third for insurance.

The win was New York’s first against the Charge this season after dropping the first two.

New York scored on its first shot of the game. Chloe Aurard put a shot on goal and Emerance Maschmeyer’s attempt to deflect it led to the puck going in her own net.

The Sirens made it 2-0 scoring a power-play goal midway through the first. Jessie Eldridge made a behind the back pass to Alex Carpenter who beat Maschmeyer short side.

Maschmeyer, who made 17 saves, was solid the rest of the way, but had little offensive support from her teammates.

The Sirens capitalized on a two-player advantage and caught a break when Eldridge’s pass attempt deflected off Ronja Savolainen’s skate and came right back to Eldridge, who scored her fourth of the season.

Katerina Mrazova returned to Ottawa’s lineup after missing five games with a lower-body injury.

Takeaways

Charge: Ottawa generated plenty of shots but needs to create more traffic from in close.

Sirens: New York did a great job keeping most of Ottawa’s shots to the outside.

Key moment

The Sirens took advantage of a major penalty to Tereza Vanisova and a minor to Gabbie Hughes to score on a two-player advantage midway through the third.

Up next

The Charge head to Montreal to take on the Victoire on Wednesday. The Sirens head to Boston to face the Fleet on Friday.

___

AP Women’s Hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey