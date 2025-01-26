Red Wings face the Kings in a non-conference matchup

Los Angeles Kings (26-14-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (23-21-5, in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings face the Los Angeles Kings in a non-conference matchup.

Detroit has gone 14-11-2 in home games and 23-21-5 overall. The Red Wings have gone 3-6-3 in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

Los Angeles has an 11-11-5 record in road games and a 26-14-6 record overall. The Kings are 11-3-1 in games they convert at least one power play.

The teams meet Monday for the second time this season. The Kings won 4-1 in the last matchup. Adrian Kempe led the Kings with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Raymond has scored 19 goals with 33 assists for the Red Wings. Marco Kasper has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Kempe has 24 goals and 20 assists for the Kings. Alex Turcotte has scored three goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 2.3 penalties and 4.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Kings: 5-4-1, averaging two goals, 3.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press