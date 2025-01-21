Predators host the Sharks after Forsberg’s 2-goal game

San Jose Sharks (14-29-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Nashville Predators (16-22-7, in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Predators -347, Sharks +272; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators host the San Jose Sharks after Filip Forsberg’s two-goal game against the Minnesota Wild in the Predators’ 6-2 win.

Nashville has an 11-8-3 record in home games and a 16-22-7 record overall. The Predators are ninth in NHL play serving 9.3 penalty minutes per game.

San Jose has gone 6-15-5 in road games and 14-29-6 overall. The Sharks have a 5-12-1 record in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Forsberg has scored 15 goals with 27 assists for the Predators. Jonathan Marchessault has two goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Mikael Granlund has 12 goals and 26 assists for the Sharks. Tyler Toffoli has scored three goals and added one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-5-0, averaging three goals, 4.7 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Sharks: 3-7-0, averaging two goals, three assists, 1.9 penalties and 4.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Sharks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press