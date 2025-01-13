Ducks take on the Capitals following overtime win

Anaheim Ducks (18-20-5, in the Pacific Division) vs. Washington Capitals (28-10-5, in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks visit the Washington Capitals after the Ducks beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime.

Washington has a 14-4-4 record in home games and a 28-10-5 record overall. The Capitals are ninth in NHL play with 166 total penalties (averaging 3.9 per game).

Anaheim has a 9-9-3 record on the road and an 18-20-5 record overall. The Ducks have a 17-0-1 record when scoring three or more goals.

Tuesday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Strome has 12 goals and 34 assists for the Capitals. Alexander Ovechkin has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Frank Vatrano has 11 goals and 13 assists for the Ducks. Jackson LaCombe has two goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 5-2-3, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Ducks: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press