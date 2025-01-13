Red Wings bring 7-game win streak into matchup with the Sharks

San Jose Sharks (13-26-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (20-18-4, in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings will try to prolong a seven-game win streak with a victory against the San Jose Sharks.

Detroit has a 12-10-2 record in home games and a 20-18-4 record overall. The Red Wings have a 3-6-2 record in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

San Jose is 5-12-5 on the road and 13-26-6 overall. The Sharks have gone 4-11-1 in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Tuesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Sharks won 5-4 in overtime in the last matchup. William Eklund led the Sharks with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Raymond has 17 goals and 29 assists for the Red Wings. Dylan Larkin has six goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Mikael Granlund has 11 goals and 25 assists for the Sharks. Eklund has scored four goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 7-3-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.4 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Sharks: 2-7-1, averaging 1.8 goals, 3.3 assists, three penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: None listed.

Sharks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press